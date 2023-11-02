Silver BITE award for Propulsion Analytics, WinGD and Kyklades Maritime

Propulsion Analytics (PA), WinGD and Kyklades Maritime Corporation (KMC) have won the Silver award in the category “Shipping” of the BITE (Business Information Technology Excellence) Awards 2023.

The BITE Awards is an important institution celebrating technological innovation in Greece. These awards recognize and reward outstanding achievements in the ICT market, in the development and utilization of IT applications. This Silver award honors the successful collaboration between Swiss marine engine designer WinGD and Greek software company PA for the development of “WiDE: A Comprehensive Ship Engine Performance Monitoring System for Diagnostics and Performance Optimization”, and its fleet application in cooperation with Kyklades Maritime Corporation.

WiDE (WinGD Integrated Digital Expert) is an end-to-end application for the continuous monitoring, diagnostics, decision support and optimization of ship propulsion engines. WiDE is the only digital engine diagnostics tool of its kind, combining thermodynamic models and artificial intelligence to provide ship operators with a full picture of their engine’s performance and health. The inclusion of WiDE on the Kyklades vessels ensures efficient operation while reducing data analysis and troubleshooting effort. Currently WiDE is active on 12 Kyklades vessels, delivering high performance and swift issue resolution through automatic fault analysis and isolation via the diagnostic system and the remote support from engine experts. Kyklades, being a progressive company focusing on advanced performance monitoring and environmental protection, and having several modern, highly efficient vessels, is an ideal vessel operator for employing WiDE to ensure high efficiency in operation.

The award was received by Mr. Georgios Roussos, Performance & Newbuilding Manager at Kyklades Maritime Corporation, Dr. Panos Kyrtatos, Business Development Manager of Propulsion Analytics and Mr. René Baart, Senior Product Manager Digital Operations of WinGD.

Source: Propulsion Analytics