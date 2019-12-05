Silverstream collaborates with SWS on newbuild development projects

Silverstream Technologies, the leading air lubrication provider for the shipping industry, has today announced the completion of three Joint Development Projects with SWS (Shanghai Waigaoqiao Ship Building Co., Ltd) across two new energy efficient vessels.

The projects spanned a 180,000dwt dual fuel bulk carrier design that has gained Agreement in Principle from Lloyd’s Register and a separate 300,000dwt dual fuel VLCC design that has achieved Agreement in Principle from both Lloyd’s Register and ABS.

The Joint Development Projects will see Silverstream’s team of naval architects and marine engineers support the yard to integrate the Silverstream® System from the very beginning of the design phase of the new vessels. This reflects the growing demand for the implementation of proven clean technologies that drive operational and environmental efficiencies on newbuilds.

By integrating clean technologies at this early stage in a vessel’s lifecycle, optimum efficiency gains can be designed and priced into the overall newbuild plan, lowering the barrier to entry for the adoption of clean technology even further.

The announcement took place at a press conference hosted by SWS at Marintec China in Shanghai, during which the Agreements in Principle were issued by Lloyd’s Register and ABS.

Positioned centrally within a suite of innovative technologies incorporated into each vessel design, the Silverstream® System will deliver proven, validated improvements to energy efficiency, thereby reducing fuel costs and associated emissions.

The Silverstream® System is expected to generate efficiency savings of between 5-10% across the two vessels, depending on their particular characteristics.

Speaking on the signing, Noah Silberschmidt, CEO of Silverstream Technologies, said: “By signing these projects with SWS today, we are demonstrating that the appetite for proven clean technology with our industry has never been stronger. Incorporating efficiency solutions at the design phase of newbuild vessels is one of the immediate ways that owners and operators can realise fuel savings and also lessen their impact on the environment.

“In further strengthening our ties with shipyards like SWS, we remove more barriers to the widespread uptake of clean technologies like ours. We are extremely excited to see the results of these Joint Development Projects and look forward to working with SWS, Lloyd’s Register, ABS, and our other project partners.”

Liu Jianfeng, Chief Technologist, SWS, commented: “We have focused on developing clean and smart ships that are technically reliable and commercially feasible. We are proud to design advanced ships that will benefit ship owners and lead eco-friendly shipping.”

The Silverstream® System creates a carpet of microbubbles that coats the entire flat bottom of the vessel, reducing frictional resistance between the hull and the water and thereby dramatically reducing fuel consumption and related emissions.

Source: Silverstream Technologies