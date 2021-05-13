Silverstream Technologies and Shell awarded the Royal Institution of Naval Architects QinetiQ Maritime Innovation Award

Clean technology company Silverstream Technologies has today announced that they have been jointly awarded the Royal Institution of Naval Architects’ QinetiQ Maritime Innovation Award, alongside Shell Shipping & Maritime, for the recent retrofit installation of the Silverstream® System onboard the Shell-chartered LNG carrier Methane Patricia Camila.

The award, which recognises innovations that are making significant improvements in the design, construction and operation of oceangoing vessels, has been presented to the companies for their efforts to drive forward the use of proven efficiency technologies within shipping.

The announcement supports Silverstream’s continued ambition to make air lubrication a standard on all vessels. It also follows the recently announced completion of trials of the System onboard the Methane Patricia Camila. During these trials, Silverstream and Shell’s engineers demonstrated 6.6% net savings generated by the Silverstream® System.

The recognition of the retrofit installation by RINA and QinetiQ highlights the important role of fuel agnostic proven technologies, like the Silverstream® System, alongside future fuels, in achieving the necessary emissions’ reduction within the global fleet. It also reflects the actions that owners and operators can take today – by embracing proven clean technologies – to improve the efficiency of their existing assets.

Silverstream and Shell will donate the prize money for this award to the Mission to Seafarers, to support the charity’s work helping those at sea.

Speaking on the announcement, Noah Silberschmidt, CEO, Silverstream Technologies, said: “We are proud to be awarded the QinetiQ Maritime Innovation Award in collaboration with Shell and would like to thank RINA and QinetiQ for their recognition of this pioneering retrofit installation.

“We believe that this retrofit installation with Shell is just the beginning; impending regulations, such as the IMO’s proposed Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), will make projects such as this essential for achieving our common goals.

“The award follows an incredible start to the year for us here at Silverstream Technologies and is truly reflective of our strong partnership with Shell. With a number of installations ongoing and more orders in the pipeline, we anticipate a milestone next 12 months for our organisation.”

Source: Silverstream Technologies