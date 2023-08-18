Silverstream Technologies appoints Alistair Mackenzie as Chief Commercial Officer

Silverstream Technologies, the market leader in air lubrication technology for the global shipping industry, today announced the appointment of Alistair Mackenzie as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) into the company’s Executive team. Alistair will lead the development of the company’s commercial programme as it continues its international growth, maximising opportunities for the adoption of the Silverstream® System across all major segments of the shipping industry.

Alistair joins Silverstream from Kongsberg Maritime where he led the business’s global operations and strategy functions. Prior to that, he enjoyed a varied career spanning aftermarket, customer management and operational roles in the Defence, Aerospace and Marine businesses of Rolls-Royce. Alistair has a wealth of experience in leading strategic and large-scale transformation projects, which will serve as an important asset to help Silverstream execute its ambitious strategic plans and vision to help decarbonise the maritime sector.

Leading Silverstream’s commercial roadmap, Alistair will focus on further enhancing the value that the Silverstream® System brings to Silverstream’s customers, helping them to achieve their commercial and environmental goals. Alistair’s longstanding commercial expertise, paired with the existing processes and people that have driven Silverstream to become a market-leading clean technology company, will accelerate the business through its next phase of growth.

Alistair Mackenzie, CCO, Silverstream Technologies, said: “Silverstream is a future-focused company with an exciting, sustainable product. In the decarbonisation space, there are lots of bright ideas but not so many proven ones – the Silverstream® System sets itself apart, being both verified and easy for external stakeholders to understand. The maritime industry is looking for economic and environmental savings, and is open to disruption, but we cannot rest on the laurels of our success so far. I aim to ensure that we have excellent intelligence and clear commercial direction as we continue this exciting growth journey.”

Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Alistair to the Silverstream team. He is a highly respected commercial leader with over two decades of experience supporting some of the biggest names in the maritime sector to scale successfully and lead their markets. He will bring an invaluable perspective to the task of scaling our technology and our business globally, supporting the fantastic team we already have in place. We are building the right foundations with our Executive and Leadership teams to realise our vision of air lubrication becoming a standard application across the global fleet, and I am delighted with the progress we are making in pursuing that target.”

