Silverstream Technologies appoints Simon Helliwell as Chief People Officer to develop the company’s talent and innovative culture as it expands globally

Silverstream Technologies, the market leader in air lubrication technology for the global shipping industry, has today announced the appointment of Simon Helliwell as Chief People Officer (CPO) to grow the company’s existing talent, bring in new team members, and support its global outreach. As Silverstream’s orderbook and personnel grows rapidly, Simon will also work to retain and develop the company’s unique culture.

In his former role at Elsevier, Simon held the position of Executive Vice President, Human Resources. Simon was responsible for the delivery of the full range of HR practices including Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, Rewards, Organisation Design and business partnering support.

Simon joins Silverstream at a time of fast exponential growth, now with over 90 staff and two offices in London and Shanghai. The company’s cumulative orderbook, comprising fleet orders with the likes of MSC, Carnival and Grimaldi, has now surpassed £120m, and Silverstream is also currently expanding its AI and data functions to maximise the efficiency of its market-leading air lubrication technology, the Silverstream® System.

Simon will bring strategic oversight and planning to the development of Silverstream’s diverse and passionate culture, helping to attract talent into the business from around the world. Honing a strong employee value proposition built on a sustainable, purpose-driven mission will empower Simon and his team to hire high calibre talent spanning experts in naval architecture, data science, operations & supply chain, and commercial roles.

Simon Helliwell, CPO, Silverstream Technologies, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to join a purpose-driven, fast growth business at a critical time in its development. Silverstream’s technology is proven and the market opportunity is gaining considerable momentum. We now need to scale the business carefully and sustainably to manage our exciting trajectory, while safeguarding our staff and ensuring their wellbeing above all else. In doing so, we will enable Silverstream to become a market leader for talent, as well as for innovation, in global shipping.”

Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies, said: “At a time of remarkable growth for our business, Silverstream must nurture its brilliant team while also seeking out the very best new talent, from highly experienced professionals to new graduates. Simon’s track record in leading the HR functions of scale-up businesses as they transform into successful, data-led operations will ensure that Silverstream has the best possible environment and people to help us continue our amazing journey.”

Source: Silverstream Technologies