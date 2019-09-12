Simple, fast, online: Hapag-Lloyd launches online marine insurance “Quick Cargo Insurance”

Hapag-Lloyd is expanding its digital product portfolio. As one of the first container shipping companies, Hapag-Lloyd is now offering its customers an online marine insurance, available on the Hapag-Lloyd website. “Quick Cargo Insurance” provides customers with tailor-made insurance offers around the clock. The insurance cover takes effect immediately upon conclusion of the contract.

“Not every cargo transported by sea is insured, yet. For instance, small and medium-sized customers often do not take out insurance for cost reasons. Our “Quick Cargo Insurance” proves that insurance does not have to be complicated and expensive,” explained Ralf Belusa, Managing Director Digital Business & Transformation at Hapag-Lloyd. Customers of “Quick Cargo Insurance” benefit from a particularly user-friendly, digital service offering. “With just a few clicks, the customer can select and take out his insurance benefits. All contract documents are available immediately, so the load can be insured quickly and unbureaucratically,” said Belusa.

“Quick Cargo Insurance” is already available for exports from Germany, the Netherlands and France, but expansion to other countries is planned.

Co-operation with industrial insurer Chubb

“Quick Cargo Insurance” was developed by Hapag-Lloyd in co-operation with the industrial insurer Chubb in Germany. “We collaborated with Hapag-Lloyd to create this modern, digital product that offers container shipping customers the opportunity to obtain insurance cover through simplified, fast processes,” explained Marc Heidelbach, Easy Solutions Manager for Germany and Austria at Chubb in Frankfurt.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd