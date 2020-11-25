Simply Blue Joins World Ocean Council

The World Ocean Council (WOC) is proud to announce that Simply Blue (incorporating Simply Blue Energy and Simply Blue Aquaculture), a pioneer in the development of sustainable projects in marine renewable energy and aquaculture, joins the WOC as part of its leadership in actively engaging in the protection of the world’s oceans.

The Simply Blue group promotes and develops offshore wind, wave energy and sustainable aquaculture. The company’s mission is to raise awareness of the ocean’s potential, be at the forefront of marine project development and collaborate with like-minded partners to build a sustainable blue economy and communities.

By becoming a member of the growing WOC international multi-industry alliance on ocean sustainable development, Simply Blue seeks to advance its position as a leadership company in “Corporate Ocean Responsibility”.

Kevin Banister, Simply Blue’s Chief Development Officer, International, stated that “At Simply Blue, our vision is to be the leading early stage developer of sustainable, transformative marine projects. We’re thrilled to join the World Ocean Council, and to find opportunities for collaboration with other innovators as the Blue Economy grows. We encourage other companies to get involved in the WOC in its role as the unique ‘Global Business Alliance for Corporate Ocean Responsibility’.”

Paul Holthus, WOC Founding President and CEO said: “We are honoured to have Simply Blue come on board as our first member from Ireland. We are excited to be collaborating with the company to advance renewable energy and sustainable aquaculture.”

Source: World Ocean Council