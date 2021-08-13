Simpson Spence Young announces Carbon strategy

Simpson Spence Young (SSY) has today announced that James Ash has joined SSY Futures ltd to build out and head their new carbon derivative desk and offsetting service. James brings over 20 years energy and carbon experience and will work closely with our existing clients offering a fully rounded service in both the compliant and voluntary offset markets.

The new carbon desk will be supported by our in-house research team, as well as our partnerships with Signal Ocean and Marine Benchmark. These underpin SSY’s ability to accurately estimate a vessel’s future emissions or provide a complete audit of its actual emissions.

James joins SSY Futures from Mysteel Commodity services, with previous experience including Griffin Markets and Marex Spectron.

Mark Richardson, Chairman of SSY commented: “We’re delighted to welcome James to the SSY team, and we look forward to working with him to help develop this important area of the business. We all have a responsibility to reduce our impact on the planet, and shipping has a key role to play. Supporting our clients to manage their carbon emissions strategies is a key priority for SSY.”

Source: Simpson Spence Young (SSY)