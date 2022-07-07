Simpson Spence Young announces new US hires

Simpson Spence Young (SSY) has today announced a number of significant new hires who will be joining the Global Tanker team and SSY Finance in the US, further supporting the continued expansion of teams across the SSY network.

The individuals, who all have substantial track records in shipbroking and ship finance, will be joining existing teams in New York and Houston before the end of the year. Christos Alexandrou, who joins from Charles R. Weber, where he was co-Managing Director, has a 30-year career in ship broking and has been based in the US since 1996.

Christos Papanicolaou, also joining from CR Weber where he was co-Managing Director, brings over 20 years of Tanker knowledge as well as experience in finance, S&P, and projects.

Daniel Pletsch is a senior broker with over 15 years’ experience with CR Weber and previously MJLF. David Herman will also be joining from CR Weber, and has vast experience in finance and capital markets, having worked with several firms including Credit Suisse where he was the head of maritime investment banking.

Commenting on the recent hires, Global Head of Tankers, Rupert Lawson said:

“As we seek to grow our presence in North America further, it is vital that we have the right teams in place, so I’m delighted to welcome our new hires to the SSY team, who are all experts in their field.”

Source: SSY