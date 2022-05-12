Simpson Spence Young announces next Senior Partner

Simpson Spence Young (SSY) has today confirmed that Head of Dry Cargo, Stanko Jekov, will be taking over as Senior Partner following Mark Richardson’s announcement that he will retire at the end of this year.

Stanko, who has been with SSY since 2002 and was made Partner in 2010, has led the Dry Cargo department since 2016. Over the last six years the department has seen significant growth with expansion into new offices including Dubai, Copenhagen, Varna, Geneva, Sao Paulo and most recently Athens which opened in January 2022.

Stanko Jekov commented:

“It’s a great honour to be elected to the position of Senior Partner and I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of all the Partnership to thank Mark for his leadership over the last six years. No doubt, there are some big challenges ahead for the shipping industry but I’m looking forward to taking on this role in what is a very exciting time for our business. I’m fortunate to be supported by a fantastic team of like-minded fellow Partners and together we will continue to improve and expand our already thriving business.”

Source: Simpson Spence Young (SSY)