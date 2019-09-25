Simpson Spence Young Grows Suezmax Team

Simpson Spence Young (SSY), the world’s largest independent shipbroker, has strengthened its tanker desk by hiring two experienced brokers to bolster its London suezmax team.

The addition of Oliver Rae and Dean Abrahams brings the size of SSY’s global team dedicated to the suezmax market to 17. Oliver Rae has 10 year’s broking experience, with much of that time spent at Genesis Shipbrokers. Dean Abrahams has 15 years of broking experience and has worked at a range of shipbroking companies including Affinity and EA Gibson.

Commenting on the hires, Rupert Lawson, Head of Tankers, said:

“We believe that the tanker market fundamentals are there to support a suezmax recovery in 2020 and are bolstering our team ahead of this. We’re delighted to bring in two new high calibre brokers to London to support clients.”

SSY’s tanker teams are based in London, Singapore, Houston, New York, Madrid and Mumbai and offer the full range of deep-sea chartering and operational support services.

Source: SSY