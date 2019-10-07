Simpson Spence Young Strengthens Dry Bulk Team With New Dubai Office

Simpson Spence Young (SSY), the world’s largest independent shipbroker, has today (7 October 2019) announced it will open a new office in Dubai in early November. Led by Manish Pamecha, the team will focus on dry bulk chartering.

“Opening in Dubai means that SSY now has 21 international offices, with our Dry Cargo department operating out of 18 of these, providing shipbroking services for dry bulk shipowners and charterers,” commented Stanko Jekov, Head of SSY Dry Cargo.

“Dubai has all the ingredients for a successful maritime business hub: it’s strategically located between Europe and Asia and has a fast growing base of international shipping companies as well as fantastic infrastructure. This is an exciting new investment for SSY and we hope to grow the team further.”

The new office will be based in the Jumeirah Business Centre DMCC.

Manish Pamecha has over 20 years of shipping industry experience, having previously held positions with Maersk Broker as Head of Dubai, as well as Pacific Basin and Drewry. Manish will be supported by Asha Tiwari, and Shreekant Shenoy.

Source: Simpson Spence Young (SSY)