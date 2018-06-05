Simrad AIS Portfolio Expanded With New SOTDMA Class-B Solution

The new Simrad V3100 Class B AIS is designed to meet the needs of light commercial vessels and workboats operating in high-traffic areas. Complete with Self-Organized Time-Division Multiple Access (SOTDMA) technology and increased output power to provide improved transmission reliability and range, the new V3100 is a cost-effective package for vessels that require greater performance than standard Class B AIS, but do not require a full Class A solution.

The Simrad V3100 incorporates the same SOTDMA technology found in Class A systems. This transmission technology allows the AIS solution to negotiate a regular transmission timeslot with other AIS units in range, facilitating more frequent and reliable position updates in areas with high AIS activity – such as crowded harbors and waterways. With a maximum transmission power of five watts – more than double the output power of standard Class B systems – the V3100 allows a vessel to be detected at greater range and provides more reliable transmission to satellite-based AIS receivers.

This ‘black box’ AIS solution is designed to work with Simrad multifunction displays and other NMEA 2000® or NMEA 0183® connected marine electronics.

The Simrad V3100 is now available and priced at $1,099 USD.

Source: Simrad