Sinanju inks time charter agreement for Singapore’s first LNG dual-fuel powered bunker tanker

Sinanju Logistics Services, the tanker operating arm of Sinanju Tankers Holdings (“Sinanju”) entered into a two-year time charter agreement on 25 July with ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (“ExxonMobil”) for a new-build bunker tanker five months ahead of commencing operations.

The 7,990 dwt newbuilding, soon to be christened “Marine Vicky”, will be the first bunker tanker for Singapore and Sinanju, to be powered mainly by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The deal will commit “Marine Vicky” to delivering ExxonMobil’s new EMF.5™ Engineered Marine Fuels to ocean-going vessels within Singapore port limits from the first quarter of next year (2020). This will help ensure that ExxonMobil’s customers can bunker the high quality, compliant options they need.

Under the Maritime Singapore Green Port Programme, registered vessels that are serviced by alternative or cleaner marine fuelled harbour crafts during their port stay – such as receiving bunker from LNG-powered bunker tankers – stand to receive a 10 per cent port dues concession.

Mr. Ju Kai Meng, Managing Director of Sinanju shared, “Sinanju is delighted to enter into a new phase of collaboration with ExxonMobil, with whom we have had a long and successful working relationship. As responsible stakeholders of the maritime industry, we are stepping up to promote the use of LNG as a sustainable alternative marine fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and we encourage more of such bunker tankers to operate in Singapore.

“The Technical Reference for LNG Bunkering (TR56:2017) to skill up for the safe and efficient handling of LNG is in place and we have a budding but comprehensive infrastructure to support the supply and use of LNG as a marine fuel at the world’s largest bunkering port.

“We will now focus on competence building through hands-on operations of this LNG-powered bunker tanker. I believe the invaluable experience garnered will serve as a strong foundation towards our preparation to embark on ship-to-ship LNG bunker deliveries from 2021,” Mr. Ju added.

“ExxonMobil is glad to be partnering with Sinanju in its effort to reduce emissions in its operations. We are committed to doing our part to meet the demand for cleaner marine fuel supplies safely and reliably, while at the same time, reduce environmental impact and provide sustainable solutions,” said Asia Pacific Sales Director of ExxonMobil Marine Fuels, Koh Sing Liang.

“Marine Vicky” is a 103-metre long 19-m wide bunker tanker classed by Bureau Veritas. She is equipped with a 55m3 LNG tank paired with a fuel gas supply system on deck for engine propulsion. She is being built at Keppel Offshore & Marine’s shipyard in Nantong, China, under the the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s LNG bunkering pilot programme.

The vessel will join Sinanju’s 13-vessel bunker fleet in December 2019.

VESSEL PARTICULARS

GENERAL INFORMATION

Vessel type: Bunker tanker designed to carry multi-grades of marine fuels

Port of Registry: Singapore

Flag: Singapore

Classification: Bureau Veritas

Main engines: Dual-fuel operating on LNG and MGO

Build Yard: Keppel Nantong Shipyard

Ship Designer: SeaTech Solutions International

DIMENSIONS

Length overall: 102.8 metres

Beam moulded: 19.0 metres

Depth : 10.0 metres

DWT: 7,990 tonnes

Source: Sinanju Tankers Holdings Pte Ltd