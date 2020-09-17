Sinar Wijaya and Marine Online signs strategic agreement

Singapore-based maritime eCommerce platform Marine Online and Indonesia’s Sinar Wijaya have entered into a mutually beneficial partnership today. Present at the signing ceremony in Singapore were the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marine Online, Mr Yang Ling, along with Director of Sinar Wijaya, Mr Indra Wijaya.

When reached for comment, Mr Wijaya said: “We are very happy to get this partnership with Marine Online, and hopefully we can build from this partnership for the future.

“We are looking to add more ships over the next 6 months […], preferably fuel and marine gasoil,” continued Mr Wijaya. He continued to remain bullish about the future, stating that they “are looking to add 2 to 3 ships during this partnership.”

Mr Wijaya also outlined his company’s intentions in Singapore, adding: “We are actually looking to establish ourselves in the oil industry in Singapore for the foreseeable future.”

Mr Yang echoed similar sentiments, saying: “This partnership with Sinar Wijaya is a win-win situation, as both of us will stand to gain from it. Marine Online will continue to look for similar collaborative partnerships with companies from around the region in order to build rapport and foster faith in our company.”

Marine Online (MOL) is an integrated B2B e-commerce platform that offers shipping services such as chartering, bunkering, crewing, port agency, ship supply, ship sale & purchase, and other essential services serving the entire business ecosystem. With a team of marine professionals coupled with AI data, MOL provides feasible solutions from operational efficiency improvements and cost reductions for vessels sailing globally. As a catalyst in digitizing conventional practices for the maritime community, MOL is your trusted launchpad towards modernization within a single platform.

Source: Marine Online