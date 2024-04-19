Sinay Acquires SafeCube: A Strategic Step Forward in Digital Container Tracking

Sinay, a leading French Blue Tech company specializing in ocean freight tracking and environmental monitoring, announced today, at the Singapore Maritime Week, the successful acquisition of SafeCube, a cutting-edge digital container tracking software developed as a joint venture between Michelin and Sigfox. Since its establishment in 2008, Sinay has been at the forefront of innovation in the maritime industry, providing comprehensive solutions for ocean freight tracking and environmental monitoring. With a commitment to sustainability and technological advancement, Sinay has continuously demonstrated its leadership in enhancing efficiency and transparency across global supply chains.

SafeCube, established as a joint venture between industry giant Michelin and Sigfox, has emerged as a pioneering force in digital container tracking, catering specifically to beneficial cargo owners (BCOs). Through its advanced technology and user-centric approach, SafeCube has revolutionized container tracking, offering unparalleled visibility and control over cargo movements. The acquisition of SafeCube marks a significant milestone for Sinay, reinforcing its position as a key player in the digital transformation of the maritime sector.

By integrating SafeCube’s state-of-the-art software into its portfolio, Sinay offers a full set of solutions for ocean freight management. Fremium tools are available for an easy start to test the container tracking solutions in a few seconds. Additionally, the Sinay Developer Platform provides a range of APIs for developers who want to integrate container tracking into their own systems.

Commenting on the acquisition, Yanis SOUAMI, CEO of Sinay, expressed enthusiasm about the future prospects: “We are thrilled to welcome SafeCube into the Sinay family. This acquisition represents a strategic alignment of our shared vision for digital innovation in the maritime industry.

Together, we are poised to deliver unmatched value to our customers and drive positive change across the supply chain.” Sinay remains committed to delivering excellence in ocean freight tracking and environmental monitoring, leveraging the combined expertise of its expanded team to address evolving industry challenges and opportunities.

Source: Sinay