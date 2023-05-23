Sinay, an Ocean Tech Company raises 5 M€ to help maritime corporations reconcile business efficiency with ocean biodiversity

At the Singapore Maritime Week in the presence of the French Ambassador in Singapore, Sinay, a maritime tech company announces the successful closing of a 5M€ round. This new international round includes investors from Europe, Singapore, Hong-Kong and the USA. Led by Seventure Partners’ Blue Forward Fund (France), in collaboration with Shift4Good (France and Singapore), Alpana Ventures (Switzerland), Normandie Littoral (France), Motion Ventures (Singapore), Sustainable Ocean Alliance (USA) and Betatron (Hong-Kong), the funds will be used to accelerate the internationalization of the company and to allow the fast-growth of the products.

“This is a tremendous achievement for Sinay. Today more than ever, there is a dual need to make the maritime industries including shipping and offshore energies more efficient and competitive but at the same time preserving the ocean and the biodiversity. Since its beginning, Sinay has always been proactive in accelerating the use of maritime data. Now, thanks to our proprietary AI algorithms we can really drive the operational efficiency and protect the biodiversity.” says Yanis SOUAMI, CEO and Founder of Sinay.

Isabelle DE CREMOUX, CEO & Managing Partner of Seventure Partners, the lead investor adds “Maritime activities are growing considerably – with offshore wind at the forefront –, generating and requiring increasing amounts of data to inform better decision-making. As a pioneer in maritime tech at the leading edge on biodiversity, we believe Sinay is ideally positioned to ensure these developments

are articulated and respectful of our oceans. The Blue Forward Fund’s team is delighted to support Sinay’s management in strengthening its offer and enhancing its growth.”

Sinay has developed the Sinay Hub, a unique software platform that gathers and analyzes more than 350TB of worldwide maritime-related qualified data with Artificial Intelligence. The Hub provides environmental & logistic predictions for diverse maritime use-cases.

With a solid clients’ base, including the European Space Agency and some major references within the shipping industry (CMA-CGM, Wallenius Wilhelmsen), the offshore energy (DEME, EDF, Scottish Power) and the marine biodiversity protection (OFB – French Biodiversity Agency, ACCOBAMS), Sinay plays a major role to help the maritime players by gathering & analyzing data with AI algorithms to drive more efficiency.

“We are particularly proud to support Sinay and its teams, who have already demonstrated the relevance of their data, environment and mobility approach”, said Yann MARTEIL, co-founder & managing Partner of Shift4good.

The entire maritime sector is starting a “green transition” driven by the IMO’s regulations to decarbonize the shipping industry or by the recent High Sea Treaty to preserve the Ocean and allow a fair use of the resources.

In January 2023, the World Economic Forum has recognized Sinay as a Top Innovators as part of the winning cohort of the Ocean Data Challenge, which demonstrates the expertise and the positive impacts of Sinay’s solutions to protect the Ocean. Preserving marine biodiversity and supporting several Sustainable Development Goals defined by the United Nations, with a strong focus on “Life below water” (SDG 14) and “Climate Actions” (SDG 13) is at the core of Sinay DNA.

Yanis SOUAMI concludes “Our ambition is to be an ocean tech company with a high positive impact on a global scale. We really want to use our technology for a better world.”

Source: Sinay