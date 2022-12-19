Sines and Rotterdam together in the H2Sines.RDAM Project

The Memorandum of Understanding concerning the project aiming at developing a green hydrogen maritime corridor between Portugal and the Netherlands was signed on December 16.

The Minister for Infrastructures and Housing, Pedro Nuno Santos, headed the ceremony concerning the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding among the partners comprising the H2Sines.RDAM Project, which aims at developing a Green Hydrogen logistic maritime corridor connecting the ports of Sines and Rotterdam.

The project, to be developed by a consortium comprising ENGIE, Shell, Vopak and Anthony Veder, aims at producing Green Hydrogen on a unit located in Sines, to convert it in Liquified H2 and export it to Rotterdam, through the Port of Sines.

The ceremony also reinforced the commercial and institutional relationship between the ports of Sines and Rotterdam, by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. Besides the H2Sines.RDAM project, the ports of Sines and Rotterdam have been working together on the MAGPIE Project – sMArt Green Ports for Integrated Efficient multimodal mobility, a call framed within the European Green Deal – Horizon 2020.

Source: H2Sines.RDAM