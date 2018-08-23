Singamas Container Holdings Limited poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held

The Board announces that the ordinary resolution as set out in the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 27 July 2018 passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 22 August 2018.

The board of directors (the “Board”) of Singamas Container Holdings Limited (the “Company”) announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of the Company held on 22 August 2018, polls were demanded by the Chairman for voting on the ordinary resolution (the “Resolution”) as set out in the notice of EGM dated 27 July 2018. Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 27 July 2018 (the “Circular”) containing details of the Resolution tabled at the EGM for Shareholders’ approval. Unless

otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board announces that the Resolution as set out in the notice of EGM dated 27 July 2018 passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 22 August 2018.

Shareholders may refer to the notice of the EGM dated 27 July 2018 for details of the Resolution.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up Shares of the Company is 2,416,919,918 Shares, which is the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote at the EGM on all resolutions proposed at the EGM. To the best of the Directors’ knowledge, information and belief, (1) there were no Shares entitling the holders to attend but abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and there were no Shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at

the EGM under the Listing Rules, and (2) no parties have stated their intention in the Circular containing the notice of the EGM dated 27 July 2018 to vote against or abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM.

To the best of the Directors’ knowledge, information and belief, there was no restriction on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the EGM. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, share registrar of the Company, has acted as the scrutineer for the poll at the EGM.

Source: Singamas Container Holdings Limited