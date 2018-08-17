Singapore 380 CST bunker premiums may stay supported on off-spec fears: traders

Singapore 380 CST bunker fuel premiums could stay supported into August amid concerns over off-specification fuel oil cargoes lingering in the market, trade sources said this week.

Spot ex-wharf 380 CST bunker fuel premiums to Mean of Platts Singapore 380 CST high sulfur fuel oil assessments averaged $9.68/mt in H1 August, up from an average of $7.89/mt in H2 July, S&P Global Platts data showed.

The premium had hit a more than 20-month high of $12.07/mt Tuesday before easing off slightly, and was last higher at $13.65/mt on November 30, 2016, Platts data showed.

“Buyers are still avoiding certain terminals and certain cargoes from some sellers,” a Singapore bunker fuel trader said.

In July, concerns emerged over contaminated US-origin fuel oil cargoes, after off-spec product made its way to Singapore, trade sources said.

According to fuel testing companies, some vessels which bunkered in Singapore had reported problems such as seizing and damage to fuel pumps, as well as excessive sludging and fliter blocking.

“The market seems short of good oil … owners are still very selective in suppliers, and many vessels have transferred to other ports,” a Singapore-based bunkering manager of a shipping company said.

Tightness for prompt loading dates were also keeping spot premiums supported, sources added, while discussions on a term basis were hovering at supportive levels as with late July.

September ex-wharf 380 CST bunker fuel term offers were at premiums of $8-$10/mt to MOPS 380 HSFO assessments this week.

Nonetheless, some buyers were waiting to see if bunker premiums could soften into the quarter, as fuel oil tightness could ease into September on expectations of higher arbitrage cargo arrivals.

A drop in utility demand in the Middle East as peak summer requirements fade are also expected to lead to more fuel oil being shipped East, traders said.

Source; Platts