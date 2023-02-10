Singapore and Vietnam Maritime Authorities Strengthen Ties Under Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime and Port Cooperation

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Vietnam Maritime Administration (Vinamarine) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to enhance maritime and port cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam. The exchange of the MoU was witnessed by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at The Istana, in conjunction with Prime Minister Chinh’s visit to Singapore.

Under this MoU, MPA and Vinamarine will explore collaboration and exchange views on areas including maritime digitalisation, port state control inspection, maritime training of personnel, and green shipping initiatives, to promote safe, secure, clean and efficient shipping.

Mr Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “The MoU is testament to the commitment between Singapore and Vietnam to address common challenges, exchange of experiences and to co-develop practical solutions towards more efficient and sustainable shipping. I look forward to working with the Vinamarine team to achieve our shared objectives.”

Mr Nguyen Dinh Viet, Acting Administrator of Vinamarine, said, “The signing of this cooperation document further strengthens the cooperation relationship between the two maritime authorities of Vietnam and Singapore. I look forward to further cooperation between Vinamarine and MPA, for the sake of companionship and development.”

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore