Singapore bunker delivery infrastructure priming for change; hike in barging cost looms

With less than 20 weeks to go before the International Maritime Organization’s global sulfur limit rule for marine fuels comes into force, Singapore is shifting gears to ensure its bunker delivery infrastructure is equipped to adapt to the impending sea change.

The world’s largest ship refueling destination of Singapore has almost readied its entire fleet of bunker barges to deliver what is likely to be an array of IMO-compliant bunker fuels, marine gasoil and high sulfur fuel oil, a spokesperson at the Maritime Authority of Singapore said this week in an emailed reply to S&P Global Platts.

“As of August 1, all 199 licensed bunker tankers for supply of fuel to ocean-going vessels have been fitted with calibrated mass flow meters (MFM) and can supply various blends of compliant fuels,” the spokesperson said.

“There are 65 bunker tankers for distillate[s] and 134 bunker tankers for marine fuel oil [delivery], and there are procedures for them to switch between the different types of compliant fuels, if need be,” he added.

The Singapore maritime industry is committed to comply with the IMO’s 0.5% fuel oil sulfur limit. Singapore has been working with key industry players, including oil majors and bunker suppliers, to prepare for IMO’s 0.5% fuel oil sulfur limit by January 2020, the MPA spokesperson said.

“MPA will continue to work [with] the industry to ensure a smooth transition to compliant fuel types, including blended Low Sulfur Fuel Oil,” he added.

The MPA’s faith in a smooth transition comes after the city-port announced last year a raft of initiatives and released two technical guidance booklets in November 2018 to gear up for IMO’s sulfur limit mandate.

The MPA has also released a list of IMO-compliant bunker fuel suppliers as well as outlined measures to inspect Singapore-registered ships and foreign-registered ships calling at the port to ensure compliance.

LIKELY RISE IN BARGE COSTS

With no immediate plans afoot among barge owners and operators to increase the number of available ships, and as a fair share of end-users are likely to enter into exclusive supply contracts with one or two suppliers for their compliant fuel requirements, barge capacity utilization is expected to dip and lead to an escalation in barge costs, market participants have said.

“Most shipowners will have agreements with one or two suppliers, so they are sure about the quality of [compliant] fuel they receive…that inevitably means lower barge turnarounds,” a Singapore-based Japanese bunker trader said this week, implying a potential rise in barging costs going into 2020.

“We will see many barges dedicated to gasoil…we are looking for more information on barge availability and their segregation among different grades,” a shipowner said last week, adding, “This rule will definitely affect us.”

“The current barging fees in Singapore for IFO 380 CST is around $6-$8/mt, but it’s likely to trend up due to less barge turnarounds in 2020,” a bunker supplier in Singapore said last week.

“I foresee $10-$12/mt going into Q4 2019 and Q1 2020,” he said, adding that with escalating costs, which will likely be passed onto customers, the company’s barge turnarounds were also expected to drop from the current 8-9 times per month to about six per month, on an average.

Another supplier agreed, saying he expected barging costs to be definitely more than $8/mt from 2020, due to a less efficient barge turnaround time.

SINGAPORE TO STAY PRIMARY BUNKERING HUB

Most market participants are confident that Singapore will continue to retain its status as the preeminent bunkering hub, despite some expected initial hurdles, including barging delays, as demand for IMO-compliant bunker fuel picks up going into the fourth quarter.

Singapore was much better organized compared to some other ports to tackle the obstacles that 2020 brings, market sources have said.

“Singapore is well equipped with its barge fleet to deal with the challenges that this rule brings,” another shipowner said last week.

“Some delays in barging is expected during the fourth quarter, when most shipowners opting for 0.5% sulfur bunker fuels make the switchover…most likely toward end of November or early December,” he added.

Singapore’s strategic location, its thrust on enforcement of rules and compliance, as well as its strong infrastructure placed it in good stead, the second shipowner said.

