Singapore bunker premiums scale new highs as HSFO market prices in Saudi attacks

Bunker premiums in Singapore have climbed to new historical highs, underpinned by the strength in the high sulfur fuel oil cargo market, on concerns of increasingly limited supply of the high sulfur fuel grade in light of last Saturday’s attacks on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

The ex-wharf Singapore 380 CST bunker fuel premium jumped to a brand new record high of $65.10/mt over the Mean of Platts Singapore 380 CST high sulfur fuel oil assessments at Tuesday’s Asian close, Platts data showed.

The delivered premium for Singapore 380 CST bunker fuel also widened to a brand new record of $76.10/mt Tuesday, the data showed.

“There are concerns about fuel oil resupply with this situation… [the uptrend] is heavily driven by [HSFO] flat prices and now fuel cracks are positive,” a bunker supplier said.

“We are still trying to get a feel of the market, [which has gone] really mad,” another bunker supplier said.

Delivered 380 CST bunker fuel prices at Singapore spiked $80/mt on the day to $595/mt Tuesday, according to Platts data.

“It’s a very confusing market today,” a bunker trader said late Tuesday, adding that some shipowners and suppliers have opted to stay on the sidelines.

High sulfur fuel oil margins turned positive this week as market became concerned over uncertainties surrounding the supply situation following the Saudi attacks.

“Cracks have skyrocketed… fuel oil has more value now, but crude is also tight,” another bunker trader said.

Any disruption on Saudi Arabian crude supply is most likely to have an impact on fuel oil supply as Saudi is a major supplier of crude grades typically used in the production of HSFO.

The HSFO market has rallied with the front-month October/November 380 CST HSFO swap backwardation widening $14.20/mt on the day to a steep $83.75/mt at Tuesday’s Asian close, Platts data showed.

The crack spread for the 180 CST HSFO October paper versus October Dubai futures widened to plus $3.08/b at Tuesday’s Asian close, the data showed.

Shipowners are likely to refrain from taking large volume stems amid the market volatility for the time being, market sources said.

Both buyers and sellers were also not keen to take additional HSFO stocks as the market continues to transition to a low-sulfur bunkering landscape ahead of IMO 2020.

