Singapore Crew Change Guidebook

in Marine Insurance P&I Club News 03/06/2020

In order to facilitate crew changes in Singapore, tripartite partners The Maritime & Port Authority (MPA), The Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) and The Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union (SMOU), in cooperation with the International Maritime Employers’ Council Ltd (IMEC) and The World Shipping Council (WSC) have formed the Singapore Crew Change Working Group (SGCCWG).

In-line with the latest MPA circular, available on the right, the SGCCWG has developed the COVID-19 Singapore Crew Change Guidebook which will provide guidance to the shipping community on how to effect crew change in Singapore during these extraordinary times.

The Guidebook is available for download on the right.

We would like to thank the SSA for sharing this information with the club.
Source: The Standard Club

