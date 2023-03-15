SINGAPORE DATA: Feb bunker sales rise 8.3% on year to 3.8 million mt

Bunker fuel sales at the world’s largest bunker hub of Singapore rose 8.3% year on year to 3.794 million mt in February, but were down 13.3% month on month, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore preliminary data published March 14 showed.

Sales of International Maritime Organization-compliant bunker fuel rose to 2.348 million mt in February, up 8.3% year on year, while it was down 16.2% from 2.801 million mt in January.

The proportion of low sulfur bunker sales inched lower to 61.89% of total sales, down from 64% in January and 65.32% in February 2022.

Sales of high sulfur bunker, which includes 180 CST, 380 CST and 500 CST grades, rose 20% year on year to 1.109 million mt, while it was down 9.5% from January’s 1.226 million mt.

High sulfur bunker sales accounted for 29.24% of the total, up from 28.01% in January and 26.37% from a year ago.

Sales of low sulfur marine gasoil, which has a maximum sulfur content of 0.1%, rose 5.9% year on year to 297,000 mt, but were down 5.3% month on month.

The number of bunker-only calls at the Port of Singapore reached 3,063 in February, down from 3,447 in January, but up from 2,805 a year ago.

