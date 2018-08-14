Singapore data: Jul vessel arrivals for bunkering fall 3% on year to 3,297

Bunker fuel sales in Singapore in July fell 8.1% year on year to 4.04 million mt, preliminary data released Monday by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

July sales were, however, up month on month by 2.9% from 3.92 million mt in June.

Meanwhile, vessel arrivals in Singapore for bunkering fell 2.6% year on year to 3,297 in July, but were up 5.3% from June, the data showed.

July bunker sales comprised 2.92 million mt of 380 CST high sulfur fuel oil, 26,600 mt of 180 CST HSFO, 841,000 mt of 500 CST HSFO, 100,200 mt of low sulfur marine gasoil, 5,000 mt of 380 CST low sulfur fuel oil, 27,200 mt of 180 CST LSFO, and 50,300 mt of marine gasoil.

There were no sales of marine diesel and 500 CST LSFO in July, the data showed.

Sales of bunker fuel classified as others totaled 67,600 mt in July, up 36.3% from June.

The HSFO grades have a maximum sulfur content of 3.5% and LSFO has maximum 1% sulfur, in line with MPA regulations.

Source: Platts