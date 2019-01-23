Singapore Feb 180CST/380CST HSFO swap drops to near 10-year low on ample 180CST supply

The Singapore front-month February viscosity swap spread between the February 180 CST high sulfur fuel oil swap and the 380 CST HSFO swap stood at $1.05/mt on Monday as ample supply of the lower viscosity fuel grade pushed the spread to near 10-year low, data from S&P Global Platts showed.

On Monday, the February viscosity swap spread fell $1.5/mt from Friday to its lowest level in almost 10 year. The spread was last lower on September 29, 2009 where it stood at 80 cents/b, Platts data showed.

Sluggish demand for the 180 CST HSFO grade coupled with ample of supply of low viscosity and low density material such as light cycle oil, vacuum gasoil and straight-run fuel oil are strong reasons for the spread to narrow, market sources said.

Platts assessed front month-February 180 CST HSFO swap at $386.30/mt Monday, up $7.5/mt from Friday, while front-month 380 CST HSFO swap was assessed $385.25/mt, up $9/mt from Friday, the data showed.

“LCO cargoes are heading to Singapore from South Korea and Japan because China is not buying as much as before,” Platts reported last week quoting a Singapore-based trader.

Trade sources from China have said that they slowed down LCO imports for January delivery ahead of the Lunar New Year.

On the other hand, after South Korean refiner S-Oil started its residue fluid catalytic cracker in the third quarter of 2018, supply of LCO increased as it is a product of the RFCC, a Singapore-based trader noted.

Demand for the 180 CST HSFO grade — especially from Bangladesh and Pakistan, which use the fuel for power generation purposes weakened over the last quarter of 2018, market sources said.

Bangladesh used to import about 200,000-250,000 mt/month of HSFO from Singapore, but the country has not bought the fuel since November, in line with its ruling party’s policy, trade sources added.

Pakistan, another buyer of 180 CST HSFO, has not bought any fuel oil cargoes since December, a company source said last week.

The Singapore HSFO market will see the viscosity spread stay narrow at least for the first quarter of this year, trade sources added.

The viscosity spread for Singapore HSFO cargoes fell to an all-time low on January 11, where it stood at 1 cent/mt. Since then it has moved up to be assessed at 14 cents/mt on Monday, dropping from $1.08/mt from last Friday, Platts data showed.

Source: Platts