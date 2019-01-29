Singapore Feb ex-wharf 500 CST bunker term premiums at $5-5.50/mt, up from January

Singapore ex-wharf 500 CST bunker term contracts for February were concluded at premiums of $5-5.50/mt over the Mean of Platts Singapore 380 CST HSFO assessments, market sources said.

This edged up slightly from January-loading ex-wharf 500 CST term contracts, which were inked between $4-5/mt over MOPS 380 CST HSFO, S&P Global Platts previously reported.

Term prices for the grade typically track the trend of the mainstay 380 CST bunker fuel market, which had also seen slightly firmer premiums concluded for February term contracts.

Ex-wharf 380 CST bunker term contracts for February have been inked between $7.50-8/mt over MOPS 380 CST HSFO, and were slightly higher from January term contracts between $6.50-7.50/mt, sources said.

The spot ex-wharf 380 CST/500 CST bunker fuel price spread averaged $3.50/mt over January to date, Platts data showed.

“The spread between RMG (380 CST) and RMK (500 CST) is usually quite narrow… there is not much extra demand for RMK apart from mostly liners’ requirements,” a bunker trader in Singapore said.

Spot ex-wharf 500 CST bunker fuel premiums over MOPS 380 CST HSFO averaged $4/mt in January, also inching up from an average of $3.45/mt seen in December, Platts data showed.

Meanwhile, traders expected the cash differential for the 380 CST HSFO to remain rangebound around current levels. The cash differential averaged $3.75/mt in January to date, Platts data showed.

Premiums or discounts for the physical bunker fuel reflect the price that buyers are willing to pay relative to the published benchmark HSFO values.

Cash differentials for physical fuel oil cargoes represent the price buyers are willing to pay over and above the benchmark HSFO values published around the day a cargo loads.

Source: Platts