Singapore fosters excellence in class services and technology

Singapore’s strategic location and logistics expertise continues to support the needs of the ships passing through the Malacca Strait at a crucial time in the recovery of the global economy from the effects of COVID-19.

But Singapore is not just among the most important shipping hubs in the world, it is also a centre of excellence for maritime and offshore technology that supports the industry’s journey to digitalisation and decarbonization.

These related challenges, driven by regulation and by charterers and finance providers, present a unique combination of problems, requiring a specific combination of skills and experience. Singapore is in a unique position to make progress; no other location has a such a diverse collection of owners, charterers, brokers, shipyards, designers, OEMS and academic institutions, all overseen and supported by the MPA.

ABS is among the industry leaders which has continued to invest in Singapore. During 2021, despite the complications of working during COVID-19, ABS’s Singapore office managed to complete three innovative projects across the most important market sectors.

In January 2021 ABS awarded the IDM-A notation to DP3 dive support vessel Southern Star, owned by Tasik Subsea, in compliance with the ABS Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission On Board Marine and Offshore Assets. The Guide was ABS’ first response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was released in April 2020. Working with Temasek Subsea, ABS was able to assign the notation as a world-first a few months later.

In September 2021, the ABS-classed FPSO Liza Unity was awarded the ABS SUSTAIN-1 notation, the first FPSO in the world to receive it. The SUSTAIN-1 notation demonstrates the vessel’s alignment with key elements of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements outlined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Award of the notation means that the design and construction of the unit is assessed against and adheres to the requirements of the ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations.

In October 2021, the remotely operated harbor tug Maju 510, developed by Keppel Offshore & Marine was the first vessel in the world to receive the ABS notation for Remote Control Navigation. The remote-control system was reviewed and verified in compliance with the ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions and assigned with the notation REMOTE-CON (NAV, OP1).

How was this was possible in such a short time period and in such difficult conditions? In part because ABS has large presence in Singapore, with an engineering office counting 60 technical staff and two recently-opened and fast-growing Centres of Excellence.

The ABS Singapore Sustainability Centre is part of a global operation with five centres worldwide – Shanghai, Athens, Copenhagen, Houston and Singapore. The sustainability team focuses on supporting owners with industry projects such as analyzing decarbonization options and the impact of energy efficiency measures in line with IMO emissions reductions targets. The team also assists companies with their journeys to ESG excellence and developing frameworks for access to sustainable finance.

ABS has also opened a Global Modelling and Simulation Center in Singapore. One of a series of global centres in Singapore and Houston, with another Athens to follow in January 2022, the centre will bring the use of simulation technology further into shipping.

Modeling and simulation is becoming more important for developing increasingly complex systems that can respond to the challenges of decarbonization and digitalization. It can be used throughout of the lifecycle of ship systems from early design stage to operations and maintenance to assess performance against environmental benchmarks.

ABS can support clients with simulation-based services and joint development projects for decarbonization, virtual commissioning and interoperability/reliability of software driven systems. The centre is also working with academic institutions and government agencies to develop capabilities and talent to support for future needs of the industry.

Source: ABS, By Pier Carrazai, VP, South Pacific Region, Global Business Development, ABS