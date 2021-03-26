Singapore fuel oil inventories dip on higher exports

Singapore residual fuel oil inventories were 2% lower in the week ended March 24 to a three-week low amid rising export volumes, official data showed on Thursday.

Higher arbitrage flows into the Singapore hub this month helped lift fuel oil stocks to a three-month high in the previous week after sinking to near 1-1/2 year lows in February.

Refinitiv Oil Research assessed fuel oil flows into East Asia at 6 million tonnes to 6.5 million tonnes in March, up from 4.27 million tonnes in February and its highest since January 2019, led by higher inflows from the west of Suez, which surpassed 3 million tonnes for the first time since May.

Onshore fuel oil stocks, which fell by 538,000 barrels, or about 85,000 tonnes, to 22.311 million barrels, or 3.514 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

The residual fuel stocks were down 10% from a year earlier.

This came as fuel oil exports jumped to a four-week high of 443,000 tonnes, nearly double the previous weeks volumes and well above the 2021 weekly average of 292,000 tonnes, the data showed. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.

Net imports into the Singapore hub were at a two-week low of 780,000 tonnes.

The largest net imports were from Malaysia, at 504,000 tonnes, a near five-month high, followed by Iraq with 130,000 tonnes, Russia with 120,000 tonnes and Denmark with 101,000 tonnes, a near three month high.

Singapore’s top fuel oil net exports destinations included Bangladesh at 138,000 tonnes, Hong Kong at 50,000 tonnes and 49,000 tonnes going to the Philippines.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)