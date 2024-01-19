Singapore fuel oil inventories retreat, snapping three-week build

Singapore onshore inventories of residual fuel oil eased after hitting nine-month highs in the previous week, snapping a three-week build, data showed on Thursday.

Fuel oil stocks fell 2.2% to 22.50 million barrels (3.54 million metric tons) in the week to Jan. 17, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

The decline came against a backdrop of widening backwardation, which is a market structure where prompt-month prices are higher than future-month prices, and typically spurs more selling interest from storage.

Intermonth spreads for 0.5% very-low-sulphur fuel oil trading in Singapore have widened week-on-week, data from LSEG showed.

But despite a weekly dip in inventories, overall stockpiles remained ample and compared higher versus 2023’s average of 20.34 million barrels a week, calculations based on Enterprise Singapore data showed.

Most of Singapore’s net fuel oil imports came from storage hub Malaysia in the week, while Russian inflows also held firm.

On the exports front, most outflows from Singapore were headed for Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)