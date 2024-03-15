Singapore fuel oil stockpiles at three-week high despite sharp drop in imports

Singapore’s onshore fuel oil stockpiles rose to a three-week high despite a sharp decline in imports into landed tanks, data showed on Thursday.

The inventories STKRS-SIN climbed 11.4% to 21.33 million barrels (3.36 million metric tons) in the week to March 13, latest data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

This came despite a 79.2% drop in total imports, which were at about 297,000 tons in the week.

A broader slowdown in fuel oil demand, particularly for bunkering, capped inventory drawdowns, while overall stockpiles remained high amid a backdrop of ample supply, said industry sources.

Saudi Arabia became the top origin for arrivals into landed storage at Singapore in the week, followed by Russia and Oman.

Meanwhile, top destinations for outflows out of Singapore were China and Indonesia, excluding volumes to storage hub Malaysia.

The inventory levels recorded volatile movements in recent weeks, though overall average volumes have fallen in February and March to date, compared to January.

Onshore fuel oil inventories averaged 20.23 million barrels a week in March so far, lower compared to 21.44 million barrels a week in February, the data showed.

Despite a decline in onshore inventories, the Asia market remains well supplied regionally, with floating storage volumes rising in early March compared to late February, said sources.

Reflecting ample supplies, spot cash premiums for the benchmark grade of 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil MFO05-SIN-DIF have been trapped in low single-digit premiums this month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)