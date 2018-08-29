Singapore gasoil timespread at near 4-month high on strengthening market fundamentals

Front-month Singapore gasoil timespread strengthened for the fourth consecutive session Tuesday, hitting a near four-month high on the back to continual supply tightness coupled with steady demand.

At the Asian close Tuesday, the September/October Singapore gasoil timespread widened 2 cents/b day on day to 56 cents/b, marking a rise of 38 cents/b from the beginning of August.

The front-month timespread was last higher on April 30, at 69 cents/b, S&P Global Platts data showed.

Month-to-date, the September/October Singapore gasoil timespread averaged 12 cents/b, rising 14 cents/b from the monthly average of minus 2 cents/b in July.

As of 0300 GMT Wednesday, market participants were seeing the September/October timespread at firmer levels than at the 0830 GMT Asian close Tuesday, and pegging the September/October timespread at 58 cents/b.

On the outright price, front-month September Singapore gasoil swap rose above the $91/b mark to be assessed at $91.35/b Tuesday.

The uptick in sentiment was also reflected further out in the curve with the Q4/Q1 timespread rising steadily, widening 9 cents/b from the last trade session to 96 cents/b.

Market participants attributed the stronger timespreads to improving fundamentals in the physical gasoil market, with some saying that the strength was a combination of leaner supply availability even as demand has remained steady.

Regional gasoil supplies have tightened on lower volumes from India, which traders said was probably due to refinery issues previously reported at Reliance Industries Limited’s export-oriented Jamnagar refinery, as well as at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Mumbai refinery.

While spot tenders from India offering low and medium sulfur gasoil were seen earlier this week after a hiatus of around two weeks, traders said they had doubts that the additional supply would bring much relief to the market.

“I don’t think this will help much … the market is still tight,” a trader said Tuesday.

Traders have also pointed to lower gasoil exports seen from Northeast Asia, and especially from China.

Platts calculations based on data recently released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed that China’s gasoil production fell 2% year on year to 14.46 million mt in July. Gasoil was one of the two major oil products to register lower year-on-year output numbers for July, with the drop in gasoil mainly attributed to lower production in eastern China’s Shandong province, which, at 3.47 million mt in July, accounted for 24% of the country’s total gasoil output. This however, was down 14.7% year on year despite the 18% year-on-year jump in crude throughput in the province, according to NBS data.

For August, Platts has so far reported that Chinese refiners are mostly keeping gasoil exports in August steady from July.

Meanwhile, gasoil demand has been holding firm on the back of a bigger pull from the high seas sector and steady volumes into Australia.

On paper, the September FOB Singapore gasoil/Brent crack swaps was assessed at $14.60/b Tuesday, marking a 52-month high last seen on April 23, 2014 when it was assessed at $15.12/b.

Month-to-date, the swap crack spread against Brent crude averaged $13.93/b, up $2.01/b from July’s monthly average.

Source: Platts