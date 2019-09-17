Singapore high sulfur fuel oil margins flip to positive on Saudi supply uncertainty

Singapore high sulfur fuel oil margins turned to positive territory in mid-morning trade Tuesday as sentiment was lifted by supply uncertainty arising from the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s key oil facilities.

The crack spread for October 180 CST HSFO swap versus October Dubai futures was pegged at $1.34/b in mid-morning trade Tuesday while October 380 CST HSFO swap versus October Dubai futures was pegged at $0.35/b.

S&P Global Platts assessed the crack spread for the 180 CST HSFO October paper versus October Dubai futures at minus $2.54/b and the mainstay 380 CST HSFO October paper versus Dubai October futures at minus $3.52/b at 4:30 pm Singapore time (0830 GMT) on Monday.

The front-month crack spreads were last higher on July 31 this year, when they were assessed at premiums of $4.85/b and $3.26/b, respectively, Platts data showed.

Drone attacks on Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq processing facility and the Khurais field Saturday morning have led to production cuts of around 5.7 million b/d, or half of the company’s production capacity, according to Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The Abqaiq plant is a major source of supply and a prolonged outage could negatively impact global energy markets, analysts said.

“If the supply of crude is affected, the supply for fuel oil will be, with Saudi a major supplier of fuel oil producing crude grades, and it will add more to this situation of high prices and tight [fuel oil] market,” said a Singapore-based trader.

“If we are short of heavy sour crude, theoretically speaking, fuel oil cracks should spike too,” the trader added.

The Singapore HSFO markets saw the East-West swap hit a record high last Friday prior to the news of the attack, which rocked the oil markets. Since then, the HSFO market backwardation has shot to a new record high, Platts data showed.

The front month October/November backwardation of 380 CST HSFO was assessed at $69.55/mt Monday, and had pushed higher in mid-morning trade Tuesday, trading at $85.00/mt on the Intercontinental Exchange at 11:31 am Singapore time, according to Platts data and market sources.

“Everyone panic and started buying everything on the Aramco news. Some say Aramco might burn fuel oil for their power plants, so it’s a reaction to the weekend news,” said a trader.

“Saudi will most likely buy fuel oil instead of crude burning, so the market will be tighter,” said a refiner.

Supply of HSFO in the East of Suez has shrunk over recent months, and prices have hit record highs as demand has yet to shift over to low sulfur fuel oil for International Maritime Organization 2020.

“If HSFO prices go further higher, shipowners [may] want to change to LSFO earlier,” said a refiner on the uncertainty on when shipping demand for fuel oils would switch.

Source: Platts