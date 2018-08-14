Singapore hosts 36th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting and 12th Meeting on ASEAN-China Maritime Consultation Mechanism

1. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will host the 36th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting (MTWG) and the 12th Meeting on ASEAN-China Maritime Consultation Mechanism (ACMCM) from 13 to 16 August 2018.

2. The MTWG is the principal coordinating and implementing arm of the ASEAN Senior Transport Officials Meeting (STOM) that advances maritime transport related programmes, projects and activities under the Kuala Lumpur Transport Strategic Plan 2016-2025 (KLTSP). The KLTSP is a 10-year masterplan for the ASEAN transport sector aimed at enhancing regional economic integration. The ACMCM is a technical forum between China and ASEAN Member States. The forum discusses, among others, issues relating to technical cooperation and capacity building in maritime safety and environment protection.

3. At the 36th MTWG, the 10 ASEAN Member States will further discussions on regional cooperation initiatives embodied in the KLTSP’s goals, including the concept paper on the pilot of the ASEAN Single Shipping Market.

4. Chairman of the MTWG, Capt. M Segar, Assistant Chief Executive (Operations), MPA, said, “Singapore is honoured to host both the 36th MTWG and the 12th ACMCM. Both meetings are important platforms for discussion and regional collaboration among the ASEAN Member States, and with ASEAN’s dialogue partners. At the MTWG, ASEAN Member States will work closely with dialogue partners such as China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea and international partners such as the International Maritime Organization on issues of mutual interest to enhance connectivity, efficiency, safety and sustainability in maritime transport in ASEAN. Singapore looks forward to having good discussions at the upcoming meetings and working together with our fellow ASEAN Member States and partners, to further progress in maritime transport initiatives in the region.”

5. Singapore is chairing the MTWG over a two-year term from 2018 to 2019. The chairmanship of the MTWG is rotated amongst the ASEAN Member States on a biennial basis.

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore