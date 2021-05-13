Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipping Law News / Singapore jails former BP director and bunker supplier exec for corruption

Singapore jails former BP director and bunker supplier exec for corruption

in Shipping Law News 13/05/2021

A former director at BP Singapore and an executive at a Singapore-based marine fuels supplier were each sentenced on Tuesday to four and a half years in jail for corruption.

Chang Peng Hong Clarence, a former regional director for marine fuels with BP Singapore, was found guilty last year of receiving some $3.95 million in bribes from Koh Seng Lee, an executive director at Pacific Prime Trading.

The court found “Chang had suggested that Koh set up PPT to be a trading counterparty of BP, on the understanding that Chang would advance the business interest of PPT with BP and would therefore be entitled to payments in return,” Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chang was also ordered to pay a penalty of roughly $4.7 million and faces separate money laundering charges, the statement said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software