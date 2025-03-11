Singapore launches new standard for methanol bunkering

Singapore, the world’s largest bunker hub for ships, has launched a new standard for methanol bunkering, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Monday.

The move is aimed at helping to facilitate methanol bunkering at scale as the shipping industry continues to explore alternative fuels for dirty conventional fuel.

A new technical reference (TR129) on methanol bunkering has been published to provide a framework for safe and efficient use of methanol as an alternative in bunkering operations, said MPA.

Singapore completed the world’s first ship-to-container methanol bunkering operation in July 2023, as well as a first simultaneous methanol bunkering and cargo operation in May 2024.

Source: Reuters