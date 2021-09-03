Singapore launches SEAVAX

As part of its overall plan to strengthen the resilience of the community against COVID-19, Singapore will be rolling out the Sea Crew Vaccination Initiative or SEAVAX to allow eligible groups of non-resident foreign sea crew to be vaccinated.

As a major transshipment and bunkering hub in one of the world’s major shipping lanes, Singapore will play a key part in the global initiative to vaccinate seafarers. Under the new SEAVAX initiative, eligible groups of non-resident foreign sea crew will be offered COVID-19 vaccination on a voluntary basis from 30 August 2021. These include:

Sea crew in Singapore with stays of more than 30 days, who work on board homeported cruise ships, ships under repair in shipyards, and yachts at marinas used for events, cruises and private charter.

Sea crew who work on board fishing vessels, ship supply vessels and regional ferries which enter and leave Singapore at least once a month. They provide essential services such as provision of ship supplies, transportation of food and raw materials, as well as ferrying passengers.

Source: The Standard Club