Singapore Manufacturing Activity Expands at Slower Pace in May

Singapore’s manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in May, mainly due to slower expansion in new orders, new exports, factory output and employment.

The city-state’s purchasing managers index fell to 50.7 in May from 50.9 in April, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management said Wednesday. The May reading still marks the 11th straight month of expansion. A PMI reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing.

In May, supplier deliveries reverted to a marginal expansion and inventories grew faster, while input prices and order backlog recorded faster rates of expansion, the institute added.

“The heightened alert measures introduced in May have affected the manufacturing sector, but the extent will depend on the duration of the tightened measures,” said Sophia Poh, SIPMM vice-president of industry engagement and development. “Anecdotal evidences suggest that manufacturers are facing delivery postponements instead of order cancellations. This could explain the faster supplier deliveries with increasing order backlog.”

The PMI for electronics, which accounts for about one-third of Singapore’s manufacturing, declined to 50.4 in May from 50.7 in April.

