Singapore marine gasoil premium hits 2019 high ahead of MFM mandate for distillate delivery

Marine gasoil premium in Singapore jumped to its highest so far in 2019 three days ahead of the mandatory use of mass flow meters for distillate bunker delivery from July.

The premium of Singapore-delivered marine gasoil (0.1%) over the Mean of Platts Singapore 10 PPM gasoil assessments climbed 31 cents/mt day on day to $18.52/mt at Thursday’s close, the highest in 2019, S&P Global Platts data showed. The premium averaged $12/mt in June, up from an average of $4/mt seen in May, the data showed.

“It is more expensive logistically, especially for the delivery of smaller parcels,” a bunker trader in Singapore said.

Some barging companies are considering a lump sum barge charge of $1,500 for marine gasoil volumes between 50mt to 100mt, and a charge of $2,000 for volumes below 50mt.

Singapore has also seen a rise in low sulfur marine gasoil demand ahead of the International Maritime Organization’s new sulfur cap of 0.5% from January 2020, lower from the current 3.5%.

Singapore’s monthly LSMGO sales averaged 212,800mt so far in 2019, compared with 128,200mt in 2018, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

Mass flow meters will be mandated by the MPA for distillate bunker delivery starting July 1, 2019, the MPA confirmed Friday.

Source: Platts