Singapore Maritime Foundation Partners Eastern Pacific Shipping, IMC Shipping and Pacific International Lines for 3rd Edition of MaritimeONE Digital Challenge

The Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) has launched the MaritimeONE Digital Challenge (MDC) 2023, an annual case competition that invites tertiary students to form teams and respond to challenge statements at the intersection of maritime and technology.

Sponsored by leading maritime companies Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), IMC Shipping and Pacific International Lines (PIL), MDC 2023 provides Singapore’s youth with opportunities to respond to industry challenges, be mentored by seasoned professionals, gain visibility amongst prospective employers, win attractive cash prizes, and more.

This year’s participating companies are:

COMPANY

CHALLENGE SYNOPSIS

Eastern Pacific Shipping

To devise novel concepts towards an emissions digital tool that allows shipping organisations to visualise and compare vessel emissions across fleet and industry, forecast voyage emissions based on port-to-port data, account for various fuel types and obtain a measure of fuel selection cost.

IMC Shipping

To model a solution that delivers a system which optimises the rotation of ships with the objective of minimising emissions per tonne of cargo handled.

Pacific International Lines

To propose a digital smart tool for the liner shipping business that streamlines and optimises the entire tender process for customers — enhancing efficiency, transparency, and cost-effectiveness while maintaining security and confidentiality.

Students currently enrolled in any of Singapore’s public and private universities as well as the polytechnics are eligible to register for MDC 2023 here.

Applications are open from 28 July to 3 September 2023. Following the submission of proof-of-concept, shortlisted teams will work with industry professionals from the three sponsors to enhance their proposals for the final round of presentations to industry judges. The winners will be announced during the Grand Finals and Awards Ceremony on 8 November 2023.

Quote by Ms. Tan Beng Tee, Executive Director, Singapore Maritime Foundation

“The MaritimeONE Digital Challenge immerses students in the intersection of industry transformation—how to use technology to make maritime more sustainable, efficient, and secure. I thank Eastern Pacific Shipping, IMC Shipping and Pacific International Lines for presenting students with experiential learning opportunities to nurture their passion for the sector.”

Quote by Mr. Pavlos Karagiannidis, Fleet Optimisation Manager, Eastern Pacific Shipping

“It’s exciting to share with creative and passionate students the latest challenges of the shipping industry. One such challenge is the need for digital tools that allow for accurate and practical simulations of ship voyages with emissions quantification. We look forward to hearing fresh ideas from talented students on how to meet a wide range of the industry’s decarbonisation and digitalisation needs.”

Quote by Mr. Frederik Guttormsen, Managing Director, IMC Shipping

“As we chart a course towards a more sustainable, and integrated maritime industry, it is important to nurture talent and drive transformative solutions that will shape the future of shipping. We are pleased to support the MaritimeONE Digital Challenge and look forward to seeing the innovative and exciting solutions that emerge from these talented students.”

Quote by Mr. Leslie Yee, General Manager, Information Systems, Pacific International Lines

“As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines and the largest home-grown carrier in Southeast Asia, PIL serves customers at over 500 locations in around 90 countries worldwide. We therefore manage a significant volume of business requests from our customers requiring well packaged shipping services. These commercial processes are often complex and require a great deal of manual coordination. As such, we are excited to participate in this year’s SMF MaritimeONE Digital Challenge to tap on fresh insights from young talent on how we can leverage technology to revolutionise our business processes and help improve our productivity. We look forward to hearing the brilliant solutions from our youth innovators, and how they can enable PIL to realise our vision of ‘Driving Connectivity’!”

Source: Singapore Maritime Foundation