Singapore MPA announces further enhancements to crew change procedures. ITF, IMEC contribute to the SG-STAR Fund

Singapore MPA has released a new circular (PMC 38) announcing further enhancements to crew change procedures in the port of Singapore. The new circular supersedes PMC 36.

Some of the key developments are:

For Sign-On Crew:

• The crew must have a negative PCR test taken at a government-approved or ISO 15189-accredited testing facility not more than 72 hours prior to departure for Singapore

• Crew who have recovered from COVID-19 must submit documentary proof of his/her past diagnosis of COVID-19 based on the earliest positive PCR test result. The guidelines are as follows:

I. If the date of the positive PCR test result is 21 days or fewer before the date of arrival in Singapore, he/she will not be approved for crew change.

II. If the date of the positive PCR test result is between 22 to 90 days before the date of arrival in Singapore, the recovered crew need not serve the SHN at his/her originating country/region and take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure for Singapore.

III. If the date of the positive PCR test result is between 91 to 180 days before the date of arrival in Singapore, he/she must serve a 14-day SHN at his/her originating country/region. The recovered crew need not take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure for Singapore, but if he/she develops symptoms during the SHN period, he/she must be tested for COVID-19.

IV. If the positive PCR test result is more than 180 days before the date of arrival in Singapore, he/she must serve a 14-day SHN at his/her originating country and take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure for Singapore.

For Sign-off Crew:

• The crew must not have gone ashore in the last 14 days before disembarking the ship and has remained well throughout that period.

• The crew must be certified fit-to-travel by a doctor in Singapore not more than 24 hours before disembarking the ship.

• MPA will facilitate pre-departure COVID-19 PCR testing for sign-off crew in Singapore in accordance with the prevailing national policy available here.

ITF and the IMEC have jointly contributed US$500,000 to the Singapore Shipping Tripartite Alliance Resilience (SG-STAR) Fund to support countries that adopt best practices for crew change. The SG-STAR Fund is established by the Singapore MPA, Singapore Shipping Association (SSA), Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union (SMOU) and Singapore Organization of Seamen (SOS).

PMC circular 38 and the MPA press release are available for download on the right.

Source: The Standard Club