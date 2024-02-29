Singapore: TotalEnergies to Supply Sembcorp with 0.8 Mtpa of LNG for 16 Years

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Sembcorp Fuels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries. The deal entails the delivery of up to 0.8 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum (Mtpa) for a duration of sixteen years, commencing in 2027. The LNG will be sourced from TotalEnergies’ global portfolio. This new agreement adds to the companies’ current SPA, which runs until 2029.

By supplying this additional LNG supply to Singapore, TotalEnergies is contributing to the country’s energy security and to its decarbonization goals. This deal also reflects TotalEnergies’ commitment to supporting its customers in their transition to greater sustainability.

Source: TotalEnergies