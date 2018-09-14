Singapore’s Aug bunker fuel sales fall 9.2% on year to 3.96 mil mt

Bunker fuel sales in Singapore in August fell 9.2% year on year to 3.96 million mt, preliminary data released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

August sales were also down 1.8% from 4.04 million mt in July.

Vessel arrivals in Singapore for bunkering fell 6.18% year on year to 3,128 in August, while it was down 5.13% from July, the data showed.

August bunker sales included 2.82 million mt of 380 CST high sulfur fuel oil, 20,100 mt of 180 CST HSFO, 876,600 mt of 500 CST HSFO, 125,700 mt of low sulfur marine gasoil, 1,400 mt of 380 CST low sulfur fuel oil, 20,300 mt of 180 CST LSFO and 49,300 mt of marine gasoil.

Marine gasoil sales fell for the fourth consecutive month to a record low in August.

Meanwhile, 180 CST HSFO sales were at the lowest so far this year. It was last lower at 19,090 mt in December 2017.

There were no sales of marine diesel and 500 CST LSFO in August, the data showed.

Sales of bunker fuel classified as others totaled 52,900 mt in August, down 21.7% from July.

The HSFO grades have a maximum sulfur content of 3.5% and LSFO has maximum 1% sulfur, in line with MPA regulations.

Source: Platts