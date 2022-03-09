Singapore’s first hybrid electric bunker tankers to be developed by Shift Clean Energy and designed by SeaTech for V-Bunkers, Vitol’s Singaporean bunker operations company

A new partnership between climate action solution provider Shift Clean Energy (Shift), SeaTech and Vitol, a leader in the energy sector, will provide Vitol’s bunker operations company, V-Bunkers, with Singapore’s first hybrid bunker tankers. They will be designed by SeaTech Solutions, using Shift’s energy storage systems (ESS).

This marine electrification project will see up to four hybrid bunker tankers provided to V-Bunkers, all fitted with Shift’s 480-Kwh liquid cooled ESS and battery management systems. This will result in improved fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 10 per cent a year.

Shift’s ESS will be primarily used for peak shaving (storing energy during low power consumption for use during peak usage periods, allowing main generators to operate with a more stable load). This solution helps to optimize energy use, significantly reduce fuel and maintenance costs, improve responsiveness and reliability of power management and in turn enhances safety of operations.

“With our partners Red Offshore, we’re excited to be partnering with V-Bunkers on this important clean energy initiative for their hybrid bunker tanker operations in Singapore,” said Brent Perry, Shift’s CEO. “This demonstrates that there are opportunities to reduce GHGs for oil and gas companies anywhere in the supply chain. V-Bunkers is showing tremendous leadership with this electrification project and Shift is proud to be part of such a huge step in decarbonizing the short sea shipping sector. We look forward to developing our relationship with them and supporting their leadership in shifting to clean energy solutions in the sector.”

The move to adopt Shift’s clean energy solution will help decarbonize the V-Bunkers’ fleet operations and support the company’s ongoing emissions reduction and commercial objectives.

“A bunkering fleet is a crucial component of global shipping infrastructure, so it makes sense to look at ways to reduce GHGs here,” said Mike Muller, Head of Vitol Asia. “Adopting the right fuel efficiency technology is imperative to the sector’s growth and development and we look forward to implementing Shift’s ESS to offer the highest levels of safety and efficiency throughout our bunker craft operations.”

“We are delighted to work with Vitol’s Singaporean bunker operations company, V-Bunkers, which recently received the Green Ship Award from Maritime and Port Authority Singapore,” said Prabjot Chopra, Vice President of Technology of SeaTech. “The new hybrid bunker tankers are tailored and optimized for their operating profile to reduce the GHG emission by about 10 per cent without significantly increasing the capital expenditures. Shift’s ESS was specified for this design for its superior safety and efficiency.”

V-Bunkers is a leading supplier of barge logistics services in the port of Singapore. Their new venture into GHG-reducing ESS use builds on their commitment to achieving high standards of cleaner, more sustainable barge operatorship.

Shift currently supplies battery-based ESS technology to the marine industry, as well as its PwrSwäp pay-as-you-go power service to on land customers such as ports, terminals, offshore wind farms and beyond. The use of battery technology in marine energy is quickly expanding as the shipping industry continues to transition to greener energy sources in the effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

Source: Shift Clean Energy