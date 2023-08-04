Singapore’s middle distillates stocks near 7 mln barrels on surging net exports

Singapore’s middle distillates stockpiles fell to almost 7 million barrels (0.94 million metric tons) as gasoil and jet fuel/kerosene net exports surged, with volumes heading to Mexico for the first time this year, official data showed on Thursday.

Gasoil and jet fuel/kerosene volumes stored at key trading hub Singapore were at 7.082 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 2, down from 7.216 million barrels a week ago, official data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

The country exported both gasoil and jet fuel/kerosene to Mexico for the first time this year, the data showed, with the likely buyer for gasoil being state-owned Pemex, according to Kpler shiptracking data.

Continuous refinery trouble could have been the key reason for the exports, one Singapore-based analyst said, adding that they also bought gasoline cargoes to cover their production shortfalls in the past few months.

Singapore exported a record volume of fuel products such as jet fuel/kerosene, gasoil/diesel and gasoline to Mexico in July – slightly above 200,000 tons, Kpler shiptracking data showed.

“On the products side, recent reports suggest that Pemex shut down the nation’s largest oil-exporting terminal following an operational issue,” ING analysts said in a client note.

The export disruptions from Mexico could help increase demand for the US refined products in the domestic market in the short term, they added.

Overall, net gasoil exports rose by more than 50% week on week, with majority volumes still headed to regional destinations such as Malaysia and Australia.

Volumes bound for Malaysia could still dominate a majority of the exports in the near-term, given unstable domestic supply, owing to production disruptions to some refineries there since July, one trade source said.

Below are the top contributor countries for gasoil exports in the week and their respective volumes (in tons):

Meanwhile, for jet fuel/kerosene, net exports rose by more than 25 times from the previous week – with regional exports taking centre stage.

Below are the top contributor countries for jet fuel/kerosene exports in the week and their respective volumes (in tons):

Looking ahead, inventories could draw further if the price backwardation in the spot market remains high as it is more lucrative for traders to sell prompt cargoes and take advantage of the higher prices compared with selling forward-loading lots, a third trading source said.

Prompt August paper swaps prices for gasoil have been trading at close to $3 a barrel higher than forward September swap prices since this week, Reuters records showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Sonia Cheema)