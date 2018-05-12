Singapore’s MPA to defray cost of MFMs for MGO deliveries

Singapore bunker tanker owners can tap into a fund to defray the cost of installing mass flow meters, the use of which becomes compulsory for marine gasoil deliveries from July next year.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore announced Thursday that companies can apply to the MPA for co-funding of up to S$60,000 ($44,877) per bunker tanker.

“All existing bunker tankers licensed by MPA to deliver distillates as at April 26 [this year], are eligible for this co-funding except for those that have already received co-funding support from MPA when MFMs for marine fuel oil was implemented,” the circular said.

It added that recipients of the funds will have to deploy their bunker tankers in Singapore for at least one year from the date of approval by MPA.

The MPA will mandate the use of MFMs for MGO deliveries at the Port of Singapore from July 1 next year. It made this announcement on April 26.

All bunker tankers delivering distillates to ocean-going ships have to be fitted with an MPA-approved MFM system by June 30, 2019, the marine authority said.

MFMs measure the flow rate in the pipe, gauging the quantity as well as the mass and density of the fuel, and were first mandated at the Port of Singapore for marine fuel oil deliveries from January 1, 2017.

