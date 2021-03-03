Sino-Global Accepts Bitcoin as Payment

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd., a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistical integrated solutions provider, announced today that the Company will now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for its global shipping, freight, and logistics services. Payments made in Bitcoin will be made at the rate applicable at the payment date.

Mr. Lei Cao, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, commented, “We are thrilled to begin accepting Bitcoin as payment. Sino-Global is adapting to digital currency industry trends by offering our customers options to use a variety of payment methods. Accepting Bitcoin amongst other payment methods will allow our customers and business partners to take advantage of an increasingly important payment network.”

Source: Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.