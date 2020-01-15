Sino-Global Enters Into Strategic Agreement with Lizhou Ship Management Ltd.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd., a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider, today announced the signing of a Strategic Corporation Agreement (the “Agreement”) between Sea Continent Management Ltd, (“Sea Continent”) a Joint Venture company to Sino-Global and Lizhou Ship Management Co., Ltd.(“Lizhou”). Pursuant to the agreement, Sea Continent will provide various ship management services to all the ships that Lizhou currently operates.

Sino-Global will continue to work to expand its ship management business to ship owners and operators via the company’s cost-efficient services, and will increase the company’s revenue and profits in the future.

Sea Continent Management Ltd is a licensed company that provides full range of ship management services to customers that operate all kinds of ships.

Source: Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.