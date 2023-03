Sinopec says will actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Top Asian oil refiner Sinopec 0386.HK600028.SS said on Monday it will actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, where the state oil and gas major already owns a refinery stake.

Sinopec Chairman Ma Yongsheng made the remarks without elaboration during a press briefing after the company announced a 6.9% decline in net profit last year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Donny Kwok; writing by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)